Archegos Boss Assails Feds' Market Manipulation Theory

By Stewart Bishop (June 1, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Archegos founder Bill Hwang on Wednesday gave an early look at the defense's plan to rebut claims that Hwang and others lied to banks in order to secure billions of dollars in loans used to manipulate the market, calling the government's theory of the case "unprecedented." Hwang and Patrick Halligan, Archegos' former chief financial officer, are facing racketeering, securities fraud and wire fraud charges. Prosecutors say they scammed the markets by lying about the now-collapsed family hedge fund's portfolio in order to secure billions of dollars in bank loans that they used to fuel a securities-pumping scheme....

