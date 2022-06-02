GAO Says Navy Has Right To Set Aside Work For Small Biz

By Rae Ann Varona (June 2, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office denied a ship repair contractor's protest over the terms of a U.S. Navy repair and maintenance service contract, saying the Navy had the discretion to set aside a delivery order for small businesses under the contract. Marine Hydraulics International LLC argued that because the contract set aside work for small businesses on two of four "lots" requirements under a multiaward contract solicitation, the Navy was precluded from setting aside work under the other two lots and thus could not set aside the delivery order. But GAO general counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez said she found no merit to...

