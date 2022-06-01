Nationwide Must Cover Crash Ad Suit, Law Firm Tells 4th Circ.

By Shane Dilworth (June 1, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A law firm told the Fourth Circuit in an opening brief Wednesday that it should order Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Co. to resume its defense in a putative class action over advertisements sent to car crash victims, saying the underlying suit involves covered privacy issues. Nagle & Associates PA and attorney Carl B. Nagle said in the brief that Nationwide's policy covers personal and advertising injuries stemming from the publication of material "that violates a person's right of privacy." Nagle and his firm pointed out that North Carolina recognizes common law privacy rights regarding the appropriation of a person's name or...

