Boeing Helicopters To Replace Lockheed Martin's In Germany

By Rae Ann Varona (June 1, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Boeing announced Wednesday that the German government chose its CH-47F Chinook to fulfill the heavy transport helicopter requirements of its Schwerer Transporthubschrauber program. A total of 60 Chinook helicopters will replace the CH-53K "King Stallion" heavy-lift helicopters made by Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky arm currently being used by the Bundeswehr — Germany's armed forces. "Boeing is honored the German government has selected the CH-47F Chinook for its STH heavy-lift helicopter requirements. With the Chinook, Germany will operate the most affordable, proven and NATO interoperable heavy-lift helicopter," Boeing said in a statement. The German Armed Forces have used Lockheed Martin's helicopters for over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS