Tesla Blasts Calif. Agency's 'Misconduct' In Race Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (June 1, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Tesla told a California court Wednesday that the California agency that brought a lawsuit alleging widespread anti-Black harassment at a factory in Fremont violated Golden State law by failing to live up to its duty to do a thorough investigation before taking the electric-vehicle maker to court. In a 17-page brief supporting its April motion for stay of proceedings in Alameda County Superior Court, Tesla said the Department of Fair Employment and Housing failed to comply with its obligations to give fair notice, do impartial investigations and make good-faith efforts to work out disputes. Tesla is facing a suit from California's...

