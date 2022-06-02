FedEx Unit Lobs $26.8M Suit To Recoup Glove Shipment Fees

By Alyssa Aquino (June 2, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A FedEx subsidiary accused a protective clothing supplier of skipping out on a $26.8 million bill related to the shipment of hundreds of containers of exam gloves, according to a lawsuit filed in Maryland federal court Wednesday. FedEx Trade Networks Transport & Brokerage Inc., or FTN, alleged that Airboss Defense Group snubbed its demands for payment on the freight, detention and storage charges it paid on hundreds of nitrile glove shipments that it imported on behalf of Airboss, but which were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. "FTN provided valuable services to defendant at defendant's request, including the advance of...

