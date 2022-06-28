Fla. Consumer Tells Jury Experian Ran Afoul Of FCRA

By Carolina Bolado (June 27, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida consumer whose Experian credit report falsely stated he was delinquent on a mortgage told jurors Monday that the credit reporting giant failed in its statutory duty under the Fair Credit Reporting Act to ensure "maximum possible accuracy" of the information in its reports. In an opening statement at the start of trial in Fort Myers, Florida, consumer Henry John Losch's attorney David Chami told jurors that Experian violated the FCRA by failing to properly investigate Losch's dispute to his credit report and instead punting the investigation to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, which purportedly held the debt. "What the statute doesn't...

