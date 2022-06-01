Romer Debbas Merges To Form 35-Atty Firm In Manhattan

By Faith Williams (June 1, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Romer Debbas LLP, a boutique real estate law firm, announced on Wednesday that it has merged with Katz & Matz PC, a firm specializing in residential real estate matters, saying it is now the largest dedicated residential real estate practice in the Big Apple. The merger will take effect July 1, and Bruce D. Katz and Steven Matz, principals of Katz & Matz, will join Romer Debbas as partners. They will also be joined by a team of 18 lawyers, paralegals and assistants from Katz & Matz, according to the press release. The new firm will operate under the Romer Debbas...

