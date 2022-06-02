Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

1st Circ. Says Contractor's Bad Work Isn't Insurer's Problem

By Brian Dowling (June 2, 2022, 12:32 PM EDT) -- A Boston construction firm's failure to fire a subcontractor for defectively installing windows on a 171-unit apartment building doomed its efforts to have an insurer pay to fix the shoddy work, the First Circuit said Wednesday.

The opinion, penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Kermit V. Lipez, affirmed a federal judge's ruling that general contractor The Graphic Builders LLC's surety bond guaranteeing RCM Modular Inc.'s work on the project required it to fire RCM first in order to have Arch Insurance Co. step in and fix the leaky windows.

But Graphic Builders in 2018 complained about the leaky windows and misaligned exteriors...

