Chancery Nixes Amazon Shareholder 'Fishing Expedition'

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 1, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. has already handed over enough documents for shareholders to investigate possible corporate mismanagement, and the investors haven't proved the need to see more, a Delaware Chancery Court vice chancellor ruled Wednesday. The shareholders' demand for an additional 11 years' worth of corporate books and records on top of the hundreds of pages that Amazon has already produced since December 2020 is "vastly overbroad" and "amounts to a fishing expedition," Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will wrote in a 35-page opinion in favor of the online retailer. Amazon "did not reject the demand out of hand, place unreasonable conditions on inspection,...

