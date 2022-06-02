Justices Urged To Release Landmark Gay Marriage Trial Video

By Khorri Atkinson (June 2, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Advocates for same-sex marriage and court transparency are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a divided Ninth Circuit order allowing the public release of video recordings from a historic California federal court trial in 2010 that overturned the state's ban on gay marriage. Proponents of Proposition 8, a 2008 voter-approved ballot measure that prohibited same-sex marriage in the Golden State, are asking the high court to keep the video under seal after they failed to convince a three-judge panel to do so last November. Advocates, with the backing of the city and county of San Francisco, argued in their opposition brief Tuesday...

