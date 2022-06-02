Fintech Lender OppFi Hit With Class Action Over Texas Loans

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 2, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Fintech company Opportunity Financial is facing a proposed class action alleging that it sought to evade Texas state usury laws by using a "rent-a-bank scheme" that the company's own public filings have identified as a potential problem for the company. In a complaint filed Wednesday in Austin, Texas, federal court, Lone Star state resident Kristen Michael said that loans she'd taken out with the company, which styles its name as OppFi, had interest annual percentage rates that were over 130% despite the fact that Texas law bars unlicensed lenders from making loans with APRs higher than 30%. Michael noted that OppFi...

