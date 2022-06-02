Consulates Don't Trust DOL, DHS Visa Vetting, Cato Says

By Rae Ann Varona (June 2, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- U.S. consulates deny a majority of employer-sponsored visas for individuals hoping to obtain green cards, pointing to a lack of trust by the U.S. Department of State in its counterparts at Homeland Security and Labor, according to libertarian think tank The Cato Institute. The libertarian think-tank pointed out that the high denial rate comes despite the U.S. departments of Labor and Homeland Security having already vetted the workers. The denials are in contrast with the much lower percentage of DHS denials for workers applying for green cards while already in the U.S, which in 2021 was only 4%, the institute said...

