New Anti-Modern Slavery Bill Unlikely To Accomplish Goals

By Alice Lepeuple (June 9, 2022, 11:08 AM BST) -- On May 10, a new Modern Slavery Bill was announced by the U.K. government at the occasion of the Queen's Speech.[1] The bill purports to increase the accountability of commercial and public organizations to tackle modern slavery in their supply chains. Two weeks before the announcement, a Financial Reporting Council, or FRC, report on modern slavery reporting practices in the U.K. found that 1 in 10 organizations failed to comply with the Modern Slavery Act 2015's requirement to publish an annual modern slavery statement, while 1 in 3 organizations published a poor-quality statement.[2] This article explores whether the new bill can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS