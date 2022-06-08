Akin Gump Adds Renewable Projects Pro From Norton Rose

By Morgan Conley (June 8, 2022, 11:44 AM EDT) -- Akin Gump has brought aboard a partner with well over a decade of experience guiding energy and infrastructure project finance transactions and expertise in shaping deals that fund cutting-edge projects and employ innovative structures. Ike Emehelu joined Akin Gump's New York office from Norton Rose Fulbright last week. He told Law360 on Tuesday that he treasured his time at Norton Rose, but as he gears up for an exciting time of growth in the renewables space, Akin Gump's "completely unparalleled" bench strength in several key areas made joining the firm an offer he couldn't refuse. Emehelu highlighted Akin Gump's top-notch public...

