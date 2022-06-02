Excess Insurer Says No Coverage For Resort's $60M Payout

By Hope Patti (June 2, 2022, 1:01 PM EDT) -- An Allianz unit told a California federal court that it has no coverage obligations to Diamond Resorts International for a $60 million ruling in favor of a guest who suffered a medical emergency, saying underlying policy limits have not been exhausted to trigger coverage. Fireman's Fund Insurance said in a new complaint filed Wednesday that it is seeking a declaration that it has no duty to defend or indemnify Diamond Resorts for any claim in relation to a February 2015 suit brought by Michael and Priscilla O'Malley. "There is no coverage under the Fireman's Fund policy because coverage is not triggered...

