Teamsters Fund Urges High Court To Take Up Pension Dispute

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 1, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters pension fund asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a Second Circuit ruling allowing a wholesale grocer to avoid paying it $58 million, arguing that the appeals court's ruling misinterpreted federal laws designed to prevent employers from using corporate transactions to skirt liability. The New York State Teamsters Conference Pension and Retirement Fund in a petition for writ of certiorari asked the high court to consider whether the Second Circuit incorrectly ruled in January that C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. didn't have to shoulder Penn Traffic's $58 million debt to the fund. The fund asked the high court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS