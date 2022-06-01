Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Teamsters Fund Urges High Court To Take Up Pension Dispute

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 1, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters pension fund asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a Second Circuit ruling allowing a wholesale grocer to avoid paying it $58 million, arguing that the appeals court's ruling misinterpreted federal laws designed to prevent employers from using corporate transactions to skirt liability.

The New York State Teamsters Conference Pension and Retirement Fund in a petition for writ of certiorari asked the high court to consider whether the Second Circuit incorrectly ruled in January that C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. didn't have to shoulder Penn Traffic's $58 million debt to the fund. The fund asked the high court...

