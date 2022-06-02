Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

No Atty Fees For Lionbridge After Trade Secrets Win

By Adam Lidgett (June 2, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has refused to award translation company Lionbridge Technologies Inc. nearly $11.9 million in attorney fees and costs after it beat a trade secrets suit from rival TransPerfect Global Inc., finding that Lionbridge fell short in showing bad faith in TransPerfect bringing the suit.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote on Tuesday denied Lionbridge's bid for $11,604,469 in attorney fees and $259,791 in costs from TransPerfect, months after she threw out TransPerfect's allegations against Lionbridge and its parent company H.I.G. Middle Market LLC that confidential pricing data and customer lists were misappropriated during a 2017 ownership auction in...

