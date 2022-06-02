Gap Unit Says Danish Retailer Ripped Off Pinwheel Logo Mark

By Gina Kim (June 2, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Gap subsidiary Athleta Inc. filed a trademark infringement suit in California federal court on Wednesday against Sports Group Denmark, accusing the Danish retailer of ripping off Athleta's signature marks on its line of sportswear that cover a specific, sans-serif font and circular logo that has received widespread recognition in the media. In a 17-page complaint, Athleta Inc. — a multimillion dollar apparel company with locations in 44 states, with 29 storefronts in California and two in San Francisco — said Sports Group Denmark A/S willfully and in bad faith infringed its federally registered Athleta marks, including its circular pinwheel logo. According...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS