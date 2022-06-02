What Calif. Housing Laws Mean For Historic Real Estate

By Amy Minteer (June 2, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- California has recently adopted a number of new housing laws to lessen regulations on the construction of new housing with a goal of increasing the desperately needed affordable housing supply in the state. However, some of the existing regulations, including S.B. 330, include protections to preserve and otherwise limit impacts to historic resources. For a breakdown of the specific housing laws California has recently enacted, see Impact of New Housing Laws on Historic Preservation (CA). For further guidance on ownership of commercial real property in California, see Commercial Real Estate Ownership (CA). S.B. 330 S.B. 330[1] requires a city or county...

