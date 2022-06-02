$3.7M Settlement Reached To End Labor Costs Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (June 2, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi federal judge gave preliminary approval to a $3.7 million class action settlement to end a suit accusing a Liberty Mutual unit of including labor costs when calculating depreciation for property loss claims. U.S. District Judge Neal B. Biggers said Wednesday that the agreement between State Auto Property & Casualty Co. and the owner of the Cedar View Food Mart in Olive Branch, Mississippi, is "fair, reasonable and adequate." A final approval hearing is scheduled for October. The agreement was reached in March, according to a memorandum from Cedar View in support of the class settlement. Certain policyholders in Mississippi,...

