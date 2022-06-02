Ex-Amazon Driver Claims He Was Duped Into Bad Faith Deal

By Grace Elletson (June 2, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A former Amazon delivery driver hit the retail giant with a lawsuit in Texas federal court alleging it failed to pay overtime and forced drivers to remain in unprofitable delivery programs by charging exorbitant exit fees and mandating unrealistic performance expectations. Igo Wordu said in the suit filed Wednesday that Amazon Logistics Inc. misled him when he established a delivery fleet through the company's Delivery Service Partner, or DSP, program after Amazon promised he could make up to $300,000 a year as a contracted delivery business. But Wordu said he soon found himself in a hole after finding that Amazon's policies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS