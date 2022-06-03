Power Integrations Cuts Deal To Dodge $1.2M Tech IP Verdict

By Jasmin Jackson (June 2, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge agreed Thursday to vacate a $1.2 million jury verdict against technology maker Power Integrations Inc. following its settlement of a patent holder's infringement suit over semiconductor circuitry. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen's order grants a joint motion filed Wednesday by Power Integrations and patent-holding company Opticurrent LLC that urged him to toss the seven-figure judgment and greenlight a proposed voluntary dismissal of the suit pursuant to an undisclosed settlement agreement. Opticurrent filed the suit in the Eastern District of Texas in April 2016, contending that Power Integrations intentionally copied semiconductor technology described in a patent issued by...

