IPOs Remain Muted As Lawyers Watch For Signs Of Activity

By Tom Zanki (June 2, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Initial public offerings trudged through another tepid month in May, slowing the work pace for IPO lawyers and bankers, and a late spring surge does not appear likely even though select companies may brave waters in June and thereafter. Some 17 companies, including blank-check firms, went public in May and raised more than $2 billion in combined proceeds, according to Nasdaq's website. That compares with 46 companies that exceeded $9.4 billion in proceeds in May 2021 during a more robust market last year. IPOs have struggled to gain traction in 2022 amid macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical turmoil. Higher inflation and rising...

