Biden Admin Cancels $5.8B In Debt For Corinthian Students

By Hailey Konnath (June 1, 2022, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Education will forgive $5.8 billion in outstanding debt for thousands of former Corinthian College students, eradicating all remaining loans tied to the shuttered institution in what the agency said was the largest single loan discharge in its history. The Education Department said in a statement that it would discharge federal student loans borrowed to attend any Corinthian Colleges Inc. campus from when the school was founded in 1995 until it closed its doors in 2015. Ultimately, 560,000 borrowers will see their debt canceled, the department said. The agency pointed to Corinthian's "widespread and pervasive misrepresentations" regarding students'...

