Goodwin To Pay BioDelivery $850K To Settle Shareholder Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 2, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Global law firm Goodwin Procter LLP will pay pharmaceutical company BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. $850,000 in cash to settle a shareholder derivative class action filed after the company illegally amended its charter in 2018 without proper shareholder approval.

Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will approved the settlement Thursday at a hearing in Wilmington and awarded shareholder attorneys Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP and Farnan LLP $575,000 in fees, shy of the $800,000 they requested.

The vice chancellor also approved a $5,000 incentive award for stockholders Theodore Drachman and Diana Knight and nearly $16,000 in expense reimbursements. BioDelivery agreed to implement...

