DC Circ. Won't Vacate Boiler Efficiency Regulations

By Keith Goldberg (June 2, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has refused to vacate stricter energy efficiency standards for boilers used to heat commercial and multifamily residential buildings, rejecting arguments that the U.S. Department of Energy failed to better explain why the new standards were warranted and feasible. The appeals court in January had given the DOE 90 days to come up with a better justification for the energy conservation standards for commercial packaged boilers, which were finalized in January 2020. The DOE issued a supplement to its final rule in April, but industry groups challenging the efficiency standards argued it was inadequate and urged the D.C. Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS