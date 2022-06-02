TPC Can Roll Debt Into Group DIP

By Rick Archer (June 2, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge said Thursday he was inclined to approve Texas petrochemical maker TPC Group's $523 million in Chapter 11 financing, saying it allows challenges to the roll-up of hundreds of millions of prebankruptcy debt into the package. At an all-day virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Goldblatt said he would not edit the roll-up provision out of TPC's debtor-in-possession financing proposal despite objections by noteholders who claimed the financing providers could use the provision to short-circuit a fight over whose notes should have priority for repayment. "I don't get to pick up a blue pencil and rewrite the DIP...

