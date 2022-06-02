EPR Properties REIT Inks $142M Resort Acquisition Deal

By Faith Williams (June 2, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- EPR Properties, a real estate investment trust, announced on Thursday the acquisition of the Village Vacances Valcartier resort and hotel in Quebec and the Calypso Waterpark in Ontario for about CA$170 million ($142 million) using cash on hand. EPR will lease the properties to Premier Parks for a long-term triple net lease. Premier Parks acquires, leases and manages theme parks throughout North America, according to its website. EPR Properties specializes in real estate venues with "out of home leisure and recreation experience," according to the website. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, eat and play venues, ski resorts, and fitness and wellness...

