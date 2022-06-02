Morris Manning Adds Ex-Taylor English Hospitality Chair

By Emily Sides (June 2, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The former chair of Taylor English Duma LLP's leisure and hospitality department has jumped to join Morris Manning & Martin LLP's flagship office in Atlanta, becoming one of more than 20 attorneys who have joined the firm's real estate practice so far this year. The firm said in a statement on Wednesday that Thomas A. Bartolozzi, who brings experience in real estate, hospitality and corporate law matters, was the 49th overall attorney to join the firm so far in 2022. Simon Malko, the firm's Atlanta-based managing partner, said that Bartolozzi would bring valuable skills to a "fast-growing" practice that has been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS