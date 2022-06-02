Ga. Telecom Co., Investment Banker Agree To End $2M Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (June 2, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Georgia telecom company CitySwitch and an investment banker have agreed to dismiss a lawsuit claiming the company failed to pay $2 million in fees for the banker's work in raising money for an anticipated project with AT&T Inc. According to a notice of settlement filed Wednesday in North Carolina federal court, Charlotte-based William C. Bundy Jr. and Bundy Group LLC, along with CitySwitch II LLC, CitySwitch II-A LLC, its owner Robert G. Raville and consultant Stephen E. Raville jointly agreed to the dismissal. The details of the agreement are not public, but the notice said each party would be responsible for paying its...

