Pipefitters Resolve Retaliation Suit As Pa. Wage Claims Await

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 2, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A trio of pipefitters working at a Pittsburgh-area Shell plant has resolved their claims that Great American Welding Co. preemptively fired them for their potential filing of workers' compensation claims relating to an onsite car crash and for complaining about their unpaid daily shuttle ride to work. A notice filed on Wednesday in Pennsylvania federal court said the retaliation suit had been resolved through mediation, but it did not give details on any settlement terms. A separate lawsuit, in which the workers seek pay for time spent shuttling between the job site and the parking lot, remains pending in state court....

