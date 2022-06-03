Mass. Bills Will Have Broad Impact On Cannabis Industry

By Cloe Pippin (June 3, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- On April 7, the Massachusetts Senate unanimously passed S.B. 2801,[1] a bill that will make several dramatic changes to cannabis policy in the commonwealth. This legislation will address major issues with existing policy that have troubled regulators, businesses, advocates and municipalities since the adult-use legislation was initially passed in 2016. The bill's scope is wide, covering both economic development and social equity issues. Just over a month later, on May 18, the House passed its own version of the bill, H.B. 4791,[2] which is nearly identical to the Senate's bill, but with one significant addition regarding state tax deductions for business...

