By Bill Wichert (June 2, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Four former Rutgers University women's basketball team players should be allowed to pursue retaliation claims under New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination stemming from a coach's allegedly offensive remarks, even if the athletes did not engage in protected activity themselves, a state appeals court ruled Thursday in a published opinion. The appellate panel overturned New Jersey Superior Court Judge Robert H. Gardner's ruling dismissing those claims against Rutgers and related parties on behalf of the four plaintiffs in connection with former interim head coach and fellow defendant William Zasowski's conduct during the 2014-15 season, which allegedly included referring to players as "dykes"...

