COVID Death Suit Shouldn't Be In State Court, 7th Circ. Told

By Celeste Bott (June 2, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel appeared skeptical Thursday of an Illinois nursing home's bid to return a lawsuit it faces over a resident's COVID-19 death to federal court, questioning its argument that long-term care facilities were effectively made federal officers during the pandemic. Petersen Health Operations LLC, doing business as Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, asserts that the lawsuit accusing it of causing the May 2020 coronavirus death of former resident Marlene Hill should be heard in federal court under the Federal Officer Removal Statute, which allows certain cases to be removed from state to federal court if they involve a...

