A Guide To CalSavers Compliance As Deadline Approaches

By Jordon Ferguson and Wesley Gonzales (June 8, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- On June 30, California's new retirement savings program, CalSavers, is set to complete its final implementation phase after nearly four years since the program's launch. According to a 2015 study, approximately 7.5 million employees in California alone had no access to any sort of workplace retirement plan. To tackle that disparity, the California Legislature passed the CalSavers Retirement Savings Trust Act in 2017, establishing CalSavers as a state-run retirement savings program for private sector employees. Since the launch of CalSavers's pilot phase in November 2018, employers have been gradually required to comply with the California law — the first wave comprising businesses with over 100 employees,...

