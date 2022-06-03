PNC ERISA Fee Suit Heads To Mediation

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 3, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action filed by former PNC workers and incentive savings plan participants is set to go to mediation with the bank, according to a filing in Pennsylvania federal court from lawyers for the two parties. The stipulation selecting the alternative dispute resolution process Wednesday comes after U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand's March denial of Pittsburgh-based PNC's motion to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit, though Judge Wiegand trimmed a fiduciary breach of loyalty claim from the suit. "The parties represent that they have contacted the selected prospective neutral and have determined that the neutral is available...

