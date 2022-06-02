Groups Urge 5th Circ. To Revisit Federal Worker Vax Mandate

By Michelle Casady (June 2, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Four groups, including America's Frontline Doctors and Airline Employees for Health Freedom, have recently filed amicus briefs with the Fifth Circuit, asking the full court to rehear a case brought by federal workers challenging President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Three amicus briefs were filed with the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday in support of Feds for Medical Freedom, which is challenging a 2-1 April ruling by a court panel that revived the vaccine mandate for federal workers. The third brief filed Wednesday was lodged by a group of 16 federal employees who have had COVID-19 and are challenging the mandate in a...

