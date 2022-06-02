Panel Rejects Opioid MDL Expansion Despite 'Flood Of Cases'

By Jeff Overley (June 2, 2022, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation rebuffed pleas from drugstore giants CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Walmart to rethink its surprise decision capping multidistrict opioid litigation, shrugging off predictions that opioid cases will spread chaotically in courts across the country. In a three-page ruling on Wednesday, the panel refused to reverse its April order abruptly shutting the MDL's doors to future opioid cases, explaining that the pharmacies "have not demonstrated any significant change in circumstances to justify reconsideration." Although the retail apothecaries cited many concerns — including the likely proliferation of cases outside the MDL — the panel indicated Wednesday that it understood those...

