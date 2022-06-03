Word Doc In Lieu Of PDF Costs Tech Company $25M Award

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 3, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A technology company can't get a second shot at a lost $25 million military award after the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled that it should have followed instructions to submit a PDF file rather than a Microsoft Word document. GAO general counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez rejected Defense Solutions Group LLC's protest at being eliminated from the competition for an information technology task order, saying the company was clearly advised that it would be disqualified if submission instructions weren't followed, and it did not challenge the Defense Information Systems Agency's ground rules in a timely manner before the proposals were due....

