USPS May Buy More Electric Vehicles Amid Route Overhaul

By Daniel Wilson (June 2, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Postal Service said it will issue a supplemental environmental impact statement potentially adding more electric vehicles to its multibillion-dollar delivery vehicle procurement, amid criticism and lawsuits over its initial plan to lean heavily on gasoline-powered vehicles. The USPS will "soon" publish a notice of intent to supplement its original environmental impact statement, or EIS, for its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle program, a move driven by a recently announced plan to adjust its delivery network, it announced Wednesday. "The plan to modernize and aggregate delivery operations will make delivery routes more efficient, which may affect the appropriate mix of vehicles...

