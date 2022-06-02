Kellogg Escapes Class Action Over Fudge Ingredients

By Celeste Bott (June 2, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday tossed a proposed class action claiming Kellogg misrepresented the fudge ingredients in its Pop-Tarts, saying the lead plaintiff failed to back her assertion that the average consumer would expect a fudge product to contain milk fat. In the lawsuit filed in August, Roberta Reinitz took aim at a flavor of Pop-Tarts labeled "frosted chocolate fudge," which has packaging featuring a chunk of solid fudge. She argued that the product was labeled and marketed in a way that gives customers the impression that they contain more dairy fat ingredients than they actually do, when they're in...

