4th Circ. Says Constitutionality Of W.Va. COVID Orders Is Moot

By Hayley Fowler (June 2, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit shot down an appeal challenging the constitutionality of long-scrapped COVID-19 safety measures in West Virginia, finding on Thursday that the issue was moot since the governor retracted those orders over a year ago. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel asked the lower court to dismiss the case against Gov. Jim Justice again — this time on the grounds that it's moot — in a final blow to three local businesses and two moms who lambasted the public safety measures as an affront to their constitutional rights. Quoting a 2010 opinion from the same appeals court, U.S. Circuit Judge...

