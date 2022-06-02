CFTC Sues Winklevoss Crypto Co. Over Bitcoin-Tied Product

By Elise Hansen (June 2, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday sued the Winklevoss twins' cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, alleging that the exchange misled CFTC staff about the safety of a proposed bitcoin futures product. Gemini Trust Co. LLC officers and employees misrepresented aspects of the exchange's operations when discussing whether a bitcoin futures contract would be vulnerable to manipulation, the CFTC told a New York federal court. Gemini is a New York-based cryptocurrency exchange founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the billionaire twins who, before they got into cryptocurrency, famously accused Mark Zuckerberg of ripping off their idea for a social media site when he...

