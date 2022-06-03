Cayuga Nation's RICO Suit Against Pot Sellers Kept Alive

By Mike Curley (June 3, 2022, 12:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has denied a bid to dismiss a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit the Cayuga Nation filed alleging a group of people illegally sold marijuana and cigarettes in violation of Cayuga Nation law, but stayed the case while a parallel suit in the tribe's courts runs its course. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes rejected a bid from the defendants on jurisdictional grounds, finding the court can hear the case as it does not involve a dispute over tribal law, but rather state law — which governs the taxes on...

