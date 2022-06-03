EU Says €291M Arbitration Award Violates European Law

By Caleb Symons (June 3, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- European authorities are urging a D.C. federal court not to confirm a €291 million arbitral award against Spain over its decision to revoke clean-energy incentives, claiming the case should not have gone to arbitration in the first place and instead belongs in a European Union court. The award — for Dutch subsidiaries of U.S.-based NextEra Energy Inc. — was "premised on a fundamental misinterpretation" of the multilateral Energy Charter Treaty, according to the EU, which argued Tuesday that intra-European disputes under that pact cannot be arbitrated. In an amicus brief, the European Union pointed to a ruling last year by its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS