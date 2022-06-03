Alston & Bird Scoops Up McGuireWoods Real Estate Partner

By Kelcey Caulder (June 3, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Alston & Bird has hired a former McGuireWoods LLP partner with more than 25 years of experience in commercial real estate for its real estate finance and investment group in Atlanta, the firm announced Thursday. Stephen D. Peterson joined Alston & Bird as a partner with the goal of helping the firm continue to expand its work with preferred equity investors and real estate investment trusts. He has represented owners of stabilized real estate projects in financing, leasing and other real property needs, and has advised clients on the full life cycle of commercial real estate development, including land acquisition and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS