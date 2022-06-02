Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Building Owner Awarded $1.5M In Collapse Coverage Row

By Ben Zigterman (June 2, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge increased damages to nearly $1.5 million Thursday against a Tokio Marine unit that had denied coverage of an apartment complex owner's claim for property damage after a walkway partially collapsed during a college party. 

The revised award followed a ruling in April by the Fourth Circuit holding that Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. owed the building owner treble damages for improperly denying the claim.

In Thursday's judgment, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles raised the damages for Philadelphia Indemnity's violation of North Carolina's Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act from $1 to $800,000 and added interest that's accrued since...

