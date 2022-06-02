Panel Tells Philly Judge Not To Allow Nonlawyer Counsel

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 2, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania Superior Court panel issued a precedential opinion Thursday in the case of a man represented in court by his informal interpreter, telling a Philadelphia judge to be careful of letting nonlawyers act as counsel for litigants in her courtroom. The Superior Court's remand order effectively sets a fraudulent conveyance lawsuit back to square one after the Philadelphia judge granted plaintiff Habte Frezghi's request for a new trial, giving Frezghi the opportunity to file a new complaint with a lawyer. Frezghi was originally represented by his nonattorney nephew, who interpreted for him. "After our review, we reverse the trial court's order granting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS