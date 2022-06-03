NY Cop Sues City Over Vax Mandate That Exempts Athletes

By Ivan Moreno (June 3, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A New York City police officer set to be fired Friday for not complying with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate called the rule hypocritical because professional athletes and artists are being allowed to perform unvaccinated, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in state court against Mayor Eric Adams. The lawsuit alleges Adams and the city violated Freddy Pichardo's constitutional rights by not exempting him from the vaccine requirement due to his "sincere and genuine religious beliefs." Pichardo's suit notes that the vaccine mandate for athletes and performers was lifted in March, except for the employees who work at venues like Yankee Stadium,...

